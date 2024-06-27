Left Menu

Future Maestros Shine at Manav Rachna's Global Summer School

Manav Rachna Educational Institutions hosted the Future Maestro Global Summer School. The 6-day program combined academic exploration and practical experience across six domains. Highlights included sessions with industry leaders, engaging activities, and a grand ceremony. The initiative aligns with holistic education and fosters future leaders.

PTI | Faridabad | Updated: 27-06-2024 17:13 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 17:13 IST
Future Maestros Shine at Manav Rachna's Global Summer School
Manav Rachna Educational Institutions recently showcased their commitment to holistic education through the Future Maestro Global Summer School, a 6-day residential program that blended academic exploration and hands-on experiences.

The program featured multifaceted learning across six domains: Design & Creativity, MediaVerse, InnoTech Fusion, Legal Vibes, Psychology Experientia, and Hospitality & Culinary. Participants engaged in sessions with industry leaders and took part in various fun and educational activities, including trekking, sports, and heritage walks.

The event culminated in a grand ceremony where students presented their projects, reflecting a week of impactful learning. The success of this program underscores MREI's mission to foster future leaders and its alignment with the New Education Policy.

