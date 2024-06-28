Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Calls for Urgent NEET Discussion in Parliament

Rahul Gandhi urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss alleged irregularities in the NEET exam in Parliament. Addressing reporters, Gandhi emphasized the importance of addressing the concerns of the country's youth. The NEET exam has been under scrutiny following allegations of question paper leaks and other irregularities.

  • Country:
  • India

In a fervent appeal, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday to hold a 'respectful' and thorough discussion on the alleged irregularities in the NEET exam, highlighting the pressing concerns of the nation's youth and their future prospects.

During a media briefing at Parliament, Gandhi stressed that the NEET issue should take precedence over the Motion of Thanks on the President's address, reflecting a unified stance among opposition parties on the matter's urgency.

'The youth are anxious and uncertain about their future. Parliament must send a reassuring message that both the government and opposition are addressing students' concerns,' Gandhi asserted. He emphasized that the INDIA bloc considers this the most critical issue of the day, urging respectful discourse and resolution.

