Dr. Duvvuri Subbarao Reconnects with Rau's IAS Study Circle After 50 Years

New Delhi: In a heartfelt visit, Dr. Duvvuri Subbarao, the former Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, returned to Rau's IAS Study Circle, his training ground for the Indian Administrative Service examination.

Marking a special moment, Dr. Subbarao reminisced about his journey, reiterating the profound influence of the institute on his career. The 1972 Civil Services Examination topper engaged with students, sharing personal stories that emphasized the importance of perseverance and resilience.

Sharing a glimpse of his upcoming book, 'Just a Mercenary?: Notes from My Life and Career,' Dr. Subbarao reflected on his deep connection and gratitude towards Dr. S. Rau, the institute's founder. His visit underscored the enduring values of education and mentorship that Rau's IAS Study Circle continues to uphold.

