Union Education Minister Criticizes Congress on NEET Exam Debate
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan criticized the Congress for allegedly avoiding a parliamentary discussion on NEET exam irregularities. Responding to Rahul Gandhi's call for debate, Pradhan asserted that the BJP-led government is ready for discussions, accusing Congress of creating chaos. The NEET-UG issue has been handed over to CBI for investigation.
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday criticized the Congress for allegedly avoiding a parliamentary discussion about alleged irregularities in the NEET exam.
Responding to a call from Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, for a ''respectful'' debate on the issue, Pradhan accused Congress of intending to create chaos and obstacles.
'The Congress does not want a discussion. It wants to run away from the discussion,' remarked Pradhan after a Haryana BJP meeting. He emphasized that the BJP-led government is ready for any discussion.
