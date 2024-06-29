Left Menu

Union Education Minister Criticizes Congress on NEET Exam Debate

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan criticized the Congress for allegedly avoiding a parliamentary discussion on NEET exam irregularities. Responding to Rahul Gandhi's call for debate, Pradhan asserted that the BJP-led government is ready for discussions, accusing Congress of creating chaos. The NEET-UG issue has been handed over to CBI for investigation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2024 16:10 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 16:10 IST
Dharmendra Pradhan
  • Country:
  • India

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday criticized the Congress for allegedly avoiding a parliamentary discussion about alleged irregularities in the NEET exam.

Responding to a call from Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, for a ''respectful'' debate on the issue, Pradhan accused Congress of intending to create chaos and obstacles.

'The Congress does not want a discussion. It wants to run away from the discussion,' remarked Pradhan after a Haryana BJP meeting. He emphasized that the BJP-led government is ready for any discussion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

