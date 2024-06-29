National Board to Announce New NEET-PG Schedule Amid Exam Controversies

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) is set to announce the new schedule for NEET-PG within the next two days, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan confirmed on Saturday. This update follows the recent cancellation of several exams amid allegations of irregularities.

Speaking in Panchkula at the Haryana BJP's extended state executive meeting, Pradhan emphasized transparency and fairness in the examination process. The revised dates for other tests, including UGC-NET, have also been disclosed, with exams expected to span from August 21 to September 4.

The shift back to a Computer-Based Test for UGC-NET will be implemented, ensuring a smooth and secure testing environment. The NEET-PG's revised schedule is a crucial announcement, spotlighting the need for credible and reliable examination systems.

