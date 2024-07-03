Left Menu

BIMTECH's 37th Commencement Day Welcomes Over 480 Future Leaders

The Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH) celebrated its 37th Commencement Day, marking the start of a new academic session for over 480 students from diverse backgrounds. The event featured speeches from distinguished guests, emphasizing innovation, inclusion, and the importance of authenticity in leadership.

The Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH) celebrated its 37th Commencement Day, welcoming over 480 new students for the 2024-26 academic session. The event was marked by speeches from distinguished guests, including Dr. Abhishek Tiwary of Tech Mahindra and Maj. Gen. Rajesh Kumar Jha of NEEPCO Ltd., who emphasized the future of business leadership and the importance of adaptability and authenticity.

Dr. Prabina Rajib, Director of BIMTECH, highlighted the institute's commitment to providing students with opportunities for growth and innovation, including new collaborations with international universities and companies. The ceremony also underscored the institute's dedication to creating an inclusive and diverse academic environment.

Notably, the new batch features students from across India and various academic disciplines, reflecting BIMTECH's national appeal and interdisciplinary approach. The institute, which holds prestigious rankings and accreditations, continues to pioneer in management education, supported by a strong alumni network of over 7000 individuals.

