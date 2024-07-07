Fire Erupts at Pune College Hostel, No Injuries Reported
A fire broke out at the boys' hostel of Sir Parashurambhau College in Pune, Maharashtra, due to a short-circuit in an electrical meter. Quick response from the college staff and fire brigade ensured no injuries and the fire was extinguished promptly.
A fire broke out at the boys' hostel of a college in Pune, Maharashtra, on Sunday morning, officials reported. The incident resulted in no injuries.
The fire brigade received an emergency call about the blaze at Sir Parashurambhau College's boys' hostel and immediately dispatched a team to the scene.
Officials confirmed that the fire originated from a short-circuit in an electrical meter affixed to the hostel's outer wall. Swift action by the college staff using fire extinguishers, and prompt intervention by the fire brigade and electricity department, averted any injuries. The fire was fully extinguished, ensuring the safety of all individuals present. The college operates under a private education society.
