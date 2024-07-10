Left Menu

NSUI Demands Inquiry Over Allegations Against DUSU President Tushar Dedha

The NSUI has accused DUSU President Tushar Dedha of using a fraudulent Class 12 marksheet for admission to Delhi University. They demand a fast-track inquiry and his resignation. Dedha denies the allegations, calling them baseless and plans to file a defamation case against his accusers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2024 19:14 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 19:14 IST
NSUI Demands Inquiry Over Allegations Against DUSU President Tushar Dedha
  • Country:
  • India

The NSUI on Wednesday accused DUSU President Tushar Dedha of using a fraudulent Class 12 marksheet to gain admission to Delhi University, demanding a fast-track inquiry by the administration.

During a press conference at the Congress' student wing NSUI headquarters, DUSU national secretary Akshay Lakhra questioned the validity of Dedha's marksheet, obtained simultaneously from Uttar Pradesh Board and CBSE in 2016. Lakhra cited examination bylaws requiring 75% minimum attendance, questioning how Dedha maintained this in two different schools.

DUSU vice president Abhi Dahiya, who filed a complaint against Dedha, called for an inquiry and Dedha's resignation. Dedha denied wrongdoing and plans to file a defamation suit, alleging intentional targeting by NSUI members to tarnish his reputation. He graduated from Satyawati College in 2019 and is currently pursuing post-graduation in Buddhism from Delhi University.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Solutions for EV Battery Recycling: An Advanced Optimization Framework

Strategic Timing in Renewable Energy Investments: Optimizing Costs and Emissions

AI-Powered Energy Management: Cutting Costs and Carbon Footprints in Dairy Farming

Navigating Risks in Uganda's Public-Private Partnerships: A Path to Infrastructure Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024