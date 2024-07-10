NSUI Demands Inquiry Over Allegations Against DUSU President Tushar Dedha

The NSUI on Wednesday accused DUSU President Tushar Dedha of using a fraudulent Class 12 marksheet to gain admission to Delhi University, demanding a fast-track inquiry by the administration.

During a press conference at the Congress' student wing NSUI headquarters, DUSU national secretary Akshay Lakhra questioned the validity of Dedha's marksheet, obtained simultaneously from Uttar Pradesh Board and CBSE in 2016. Lakhra cited examination bylaws requiring 75% minimum attendance, questioning how Dedha maintained this in two different schools.

DUSU vice president Abhi Dahiya, who filed a complaint against Dedha, called for an inquiry and Dedha's resignation. Dedha denied wrongdoing and plans to file a defamation suit, alleging intentional targeting by NSUI members to tarnish his reputation. He graduated from Satyawati College in 2019 and is currently pursuing post-graduation in Buddhism from Delhi University.

