Fact Check: Viral Post Falsely Claims New School Uniform Ban in Uttar Pradesh

A social media post falsely claims that the Uttar Pradesh government has issued a new order prohibiting school students from visiting public places in their uniforms. Investigation reveals that the directive was made in 2022, and no new order has been issued. The viral claim is misleading.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2024 21:22 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 21:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A social media post has falsely claimed that the Uttar Pradesh government has recently issued a ban on school students visiting public places in their uniforms during school hours. An investigation by the PTI Fact Check Desk found this claim to be misleading.

The Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights had actually issued a letter in July 2022, asking district magistrates to enforce this rule. This directive remains in effect, and no new order has been made in recent days, as confirmed by Dr. Suchita Chaturvedi, a member of the SCPCR.

The viral post on Facebook, dated September 7, generated significant attention but has been debunked. The public is advised to verify such claims through credible sources. For further verification, contact the PTI Fact Check Desk via WhatsApp at +91-8130503759.

(With inputs from agencies.)

