JNUTA Raises Alarm Over Review Committee Formation

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers' Association (JNUTA) has voiced strong opposition to a newly formed seven-member review committee established by the Vice-Chancellor to evaluate special centres. The committee's broad mandate includes reviewing courses, syllabi, faculty strength, and infrastructure.

According to an official JNUTA statement on Wednesday, the association views this action as a direct assault on academic autonomy, which sets a potentially dangerous precedent for the institution. The notification detailing the committee formation does not cite any rationale, particularly since these centres operate under their own governance structures as per JNU statutes and ordinances.

Demanding the immediate withdrawal of the committee, the JNUTA warned that failure to do so would result in escalating the matter. The JNU's Academic Branch announced that the committee is expected to submit a status report along with recommendations within one month.

