JNUTA Raises Alarm Over Review Committee Formation

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers' Association has voiced concerns about the establishment of a seven-member review committee by the Vice-Chancellor. They argue that this action undermines academic autonomy and threatens the functioning of specialized research programs. JNUTA demands the immediate revocation of the committee, warning of escalation if not addressed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2024 16:43 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 16:19 IST
The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers' Association (JNUTA) has voiced strong opposition to a newly formed seven-member review committee established by the Vice-Chancellor to evaluate special centres. The committee's broad mandate includes reviewing courses, syllabi, faculty strength, and infrastructure.

According to an official JNUTA statement on Wednesday, the association views this action as a direct assault on academic autonomy, which sets a potentially dangerous precedent for the institution. The notification detailing the committee formation does not cite any rationale, particularly since these centres operate under their own governance structures as per JNU statutes and ordinances.

Demanding the immediate withdrawal of the committee, the JNUTA warned that failure to do so would result in escalating the matter. The JNU's Academic Branch announced that the committee is expected to submit a status report along with recommendations within one month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

