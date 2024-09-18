Schools in Rural Patna Closed Due to Rising Ganga Waters

Seventy-six rural schools in Patna district have been temporarily shut down for three days as the Ganga river's water level surged past the danger mark on Wednesday, according to an official notification.

The closure decision prioritizes the safety of students and teachers, as stated in the notification.

'A total of 76 government schools across eight blocks of Patna district will remain closed until September 21, 2024, due to the rising Ganga water levels,' announced District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh. A recent incident saw a government school teacher swept away by strong currents in the Ganga near Patna.

Currently, the Ganga is flowing above the danger threshold at key locations like Gandhi Ghat, Hathidah, and Digha Ghat, according to district administration reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)