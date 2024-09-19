India's Role in Transforming Maldives' Educational Landscape

India continues to be a cornerstone for the development of Maldives' education sector, according to Maldives Education, Labour & Skills Minister Ahmed Shafeeu. During his speech at DIDAC INDIA on Wednesday, Shafeeu emphasized India's leadership in economic, technological, and educational advancements not just regionally but also on a global scale.

The DIDAC INDIA event, organized by Messe Stuttgart India in partnership with the India Didactics Association (IDA), saw its inauguration on September 18 by spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, with Shafeeu and Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan in attendance. Ravi Shankar urged educational institutions to prioritize mental health for teachers, students, and parents to foster intellectual growth.

With over 300 brands from more than 20 countries, including tech giants like Google and Apple, the event opened avenues for foreign investments and collaborations aimed at revolutionizing India's education and skill sector. CEO of IDA, Aditya Gupta, highlighted the event's alignment with the Government of India's vision to boost the education system through AI and tech-driven solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)