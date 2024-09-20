Supreme Court Orders Enhanced Safety Measures at Coaching Centers Following Tragedy

In a significant move, the Supreme Court on Friday directed a high-level committee appointed by the Union government to suggest interim safety measures within four weeks in response to the tragic deaths of three IAS aspirants. The students lost their lives in a flood at a coaching center's basement in July.

The bench, comprising Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan, also instructed the governments of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi to report on policy, legislative, and administrative changes implemented to prevent such incidents. The court emphasized the need for uniform safety initiatives across the entire National Capital Region.

The tragic incident occurred on July 27, when three civil services aspirants drowned due to flooding in the basement library of Rau's IAS Study Circle in Old Rajendra Nagar. In response, the apex court has warned of potential pan-India directives to avoid recurrence of such tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)