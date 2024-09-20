Left Menu

CM RISE Vinoba School Lauded for Innovation, Competes for World’s Best School Prize

Ministers from Madhya Pradesh have praised the CM RISE Vinoba School in Ratlam, which is among the top three finalists in the 'World’s Best School Prizes-2024' for innovation. This recognition highlights the school's innovative practices and strong community participation, aiming to provide high-quality education.

Ministers from Madhya Pradesh have lauded the state-run CM RISE Vinoba School in Ratlam after it was included in the top three finalists in the innovation category for the 'World's Best School Prizes-2024,' an official announced on Friday. Founded by London-based T4 Education, the World's Best School Prizes honor schools demonstrating exemplary leadership and innovative practices to improve education and make positive community impacts.

Uday Pratap Singh, Madhya Pradesh's School Education Minister, congratulated CM RISE Vinoba School for its achievement and emphasized the initiative's goal of transforming state schools into global centers of excellence. Chaitanya Kashyap, minister for micro, small, and medium enterprises, visited the school to congratulate teachers and students, acknowledging their efforts in gaining this global recognition.

Since its establishment in 1991 in Ratlam's urban slums, the CM RISE Vinoba School has overcome numerous challenges, including low enrollment and attendance. It has implemented innovative practices such as professional development programs, online learning materials, virtual parent-teacher interactions, and structured teacher recognition programs. These efforts have significantly contributed to the school's nomination for the prestigious award.

(With inputs from agencies.)

