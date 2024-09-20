Left Menu

Industry Leaders Advocate for Enhanced Government Support at Didac India 2024

Industry leaders from various education sectors emphasized the need for increased government support to effectively implement NEP 2020 during Didac India 2024. The event included discussions on curriculum development, infrastructure, and new educational collaborations. Key figures urged for better planning, budget allocation, and awareness of government initiatives to foster India's educational growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2024 19:24 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 19:24 IST
Industry Leaders Advocate for Enhanced Government Support at Didac India 2024
  • Country:
  • India

Industry leaders from various education sectors have emphasized the need for increased government support for the effective implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 at Didac India, an exhibition and conference focused on education and skill resources.

At Didac India 2024, recommendations on improving curriculum development, infrastructure, and facilities were presented. The event featured discussions on collaborative courses, new campuses, student and faculty mobility, and research opportunities.

Key figures like Joseph Emmanuel and Swati Popat Vats highlighted the importance of government planning, budget allocation, and awareness of initiatives such as the 'Palan 1000' app. Industry experts stressed the integration of technology and teacher training for NEP 2020's success. The expo also showcased international pavilions from countries like Finland and Germany.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gaps: Social Protection in Indonesia’s Remote Areas Faces Key Challenges

Protecting Kenya's Fisheries: How Social Protection Can Save Livelihoods and the Environment

Navigating the Complex Path to Successful Subsidy Reform: Behavioral Insights Lead the Way

Resilient Roads: Cambodia’s Strategy to Safeguard Development Against Floods

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024