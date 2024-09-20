Industry Leaders Advocate for Enhanced Government Support at Didac India 2024

Industry leaders from various education sectors have emphasized the need for increased government support for the effective implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 at Didac India, an exhibition and conference focused on education and skill resources.

At Didac India 2024, recommendations on improving curriculum development, infrastructure, and facilities were presented. The event featured discussions on collaborative courses, new campuses, student and faculty mobility, and research opportunities.

Key figures like Joseph Emmanuel and Swati Popat Vats highlighted the importance of government planning, budget allocation, and awareness of initiatives such as the 'Palan 1000' app. Industry experts stressed the integration of technology and teacher training for NEP 2020's success. The expo also showcased international pavilions from countries like Finland and Germany.

(With inputs from agencies.)