Pune Schools and Colleges Closed Amid Heavy Rain Alert

Due to a heavy rains alert, the Pune district administration has decided to close all schools and colleges in Pune city and the Pimpri Chinchwad area on Thursday. District collector Suhas Divase issued this order following an alert from the India Meteorological Department forecasting rain, lightning, and thunderstorms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 25-09-2024 23:45 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 23:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Pune district administration has ordered the closure of all schools and colleges in Pune city and the Pimpri Chinchwad area on Thursday due to an alert of heavy rains. This directive was issued by district collector Suhas Divase.

The decision follows a forecast from the India Meteorological Department predicting heavy rain, lightning, and thunderstorms.

Pune city experienced heavy rainfall on Wednesday evening, causing water-logging in various areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

