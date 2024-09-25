Pune Schools and Colleges Closed Amid Heavy Rain Alert

The Pune district administration has ordered the closure of all schools and colleges in Pune city and the Pimpri Chinchwad area on Thursday due to an alert of heavy rains. This directive was issued by district collector Suhas Divase.

The decision follows a forecast from the India Meteorological Department predicting heavy rain, lightning, and thunderstorms.

Pune city experienced heavy rainfall on Wednesday evening, causing water-logging in various areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)