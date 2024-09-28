Tragic Loss at IIMA: Father's Claims of Harassment Amid Investigation

The father of Akshit Hemant Bhukya, an MBA student at the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA), has claimed that his son was harassed by someone at the institute concerning an event sponsored by a private organization, police revealed on Saturday.

Akshit Hemant Bhukya, aged 24, was discovered hanging from the metal grille of the ventilator in his hostel room on the new IIMA campus on Thursday. The police, while investigating, remarked that the primary cause of the student's death did not seem to be linked to the harassment allegations, but they would look deeper into the matter.

Authorities confirmed that the issue over the IIMA logo use was resolved on September 20, with the private institute retracting its sponsorship and removing related videos. Forensic analysis of Bhukya's mobile phone and laptop is underway as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)