Blaze at Rajasthan Gurukul: Three Students Injured in Fire Sparked by Neem Leaves

Three students were injured after a fire broke out at a gurukul in Rajasthan's Bundi district, police reported on Thursday. One of the victims sustained severe burns covering 90% of his body.

The blaze occurred in Talawas village, allegedly caused by burning neem leaves used as a mosquito repellent. Shankar Lal, Deputy Superintendent of Police of the Nainwan circle, announced an impending investigation into the gurukul's safety measures.

The injured students were admitted to MBS Hospital in Kota, and one, due to the severity of his burns, was later transferred to SMS hospital in Jaipur. The police are actively probing the circumstances around the incident to ensure better safety in the future.

