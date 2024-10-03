Left Menu

Blaze at Rajasthan Gurukul: Three Students Injured in Fire Sparked by Neem Leaves

In Rajasthan's Bundi district, a fire at a gurukul injured three students, with one suffering 90% burns. The blaze, caused by neem leaves used as a mosquito repellent, will prompt a safety inquiry. The injured are receiving medical care, and police are investigating the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota(Raj) | Updated: 03-10-2024 23:11 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 23:11 IST
Blaze at Rajasthan Gurukul: Three Students Injured in Fire Sparked by Neem Leaves
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Three students were injured after a fire broke out at a gurukul in Rajasthan's Bundi district, police reported on Thursday. One of the victims sustained severe burns covering 90% of his body.

The blaze occurred in Talawas village, allegedly caused by burning neem leaves used as a mosquito repellent. Shankar Lal, Deputy Superintendent of Police of the Nainwan circle, announced an impending investigation into the gurukul's safety measures.

The injured students were admitted to MBS Hospital in Kota, and one, due to the severity of his burns, was later transferred to SMS hospital in Jaipur. The police are actively probing the circumstances around the incident to ensure better safety in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

 Global
4
USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024