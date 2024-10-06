Left Menu

Mystery Surrounds Death of Med Student on Campus

A second-year MBBS student, Kushagra Pratap Singh, was found dead under suspicious circumstances at Varun Arjun Medical College in Shahjahanpur. Authorities suspect he fell or was pushed. An investigation is ongoing, and the police have sent the body for a post-mortem examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 06-10-2024 16:31 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 16:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A second-year MBBS student was discovered dead on a medical college campus under suspicious conditions, as reported by the police in Shahjahanpur on Sunday. The student, identified as 24-year-old Kushagra Pratap Singh, was enrolled at Varun Arjun Medical College.

Colonel (retired) Dr. Ravindra Nath Shukla, the college principal, revealed that Singh was a resident of Gorakhpur. The body was found behind the hostel building where he lived on the ground floor, and law enforcement was promptly alerted.

The superintendent of police, Rajesh S, noted that preliminary investigations indicate the possibility of an accidental fall or foul play, suggesting Singh might have been pushed. The body is awaiting a post-mortem examination, and the investigation is active.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

