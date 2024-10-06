Mystery Surrounds Death of Med Student on Campus

A second-year MBBS student was discovered dead on a medical college campus under suspicious conditions, as reported by the police in Shahjahanpur on Sunday. The student, identified as 24-year-old Kushagra Pratap Singh, was enrolled at Varun Arjun Medical College.

Colonel (retired) Dr. Ravindra Nath Shukla, the college principal, revealed that Singh was a resident of Gorakhpur. The body was found behind the hostel building where he lived on the ground floor, and law enforcement was promptly alerted.

The superintendent of police, Rajesh S, noted that preliminary investigations indicate the possibility of an accidental fall or foul play, suggesting Singh might have been pushed. The body is awaiting a post-mortem examination, and the investigation is active.

(With inputs from agencies.)