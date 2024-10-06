19-Year-Old College Student Leaps from Building; Investigations Underway

A 19-year-old college student reportedly jumped off the second floor of a college building in Vivek Vihar, resulting in injuries, according to police.

The student was initially treated for injuries to her left leg and arm at Hedgewar Hospital before being referred to GTB Hospital for further treatment of internal injuries.

The incident was reported to the Vivek Vihar Police Station around 10.50 am. Police have identified the student as a resident of Pitampura, pursuing a BA degree. An investigation into the circumstances is currently underway, stated a senior officer.

(With inputs from agencies.)