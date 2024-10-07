Hunger Strike at RGNUL: Students Demand VC's Removal
Students at RGNUL have commenced a hunger strike demanding the removal of Vice Chancellor Jai Shankar Singh for allegedly violating the privacy of female students during a surprise hostel inspection. The protests began on September 22, with state officials assuring justice for the students involved.
Several students at the Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law have initiated a hunger strike, demanding the ousting of Vice Chancellor Jai Shankar Singh. The action follows allegations of privacy violations during a surprise inspection of the girls' hostel.
Accusations include Singh's inappropriate comments on students' attire, which have sparked outrage among the student body. Despite Singh's denial, protests commenced on September 22, with students undeterred until demands are satisfied.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has intervened, promising to address the students' grievances. Additionally, the Punjab State Women Commission has involved the President, seeking Singh's removal over his alleged improper conduct.
(With inputs from agencies.)
