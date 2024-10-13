Delhi Government Triples Funding for Higher Education

The Delhi government has announced the disbursement of Rs 100 crore for the third quarter to support 12 Delhi University colleges under its funding. These allocations are part of a larger Rs 400 crore budgetary provision for the fiscal year 2024-25, emphasizing the administration's increasing focus on education.

Remarkably, since the Aam Aadmi Party assumed power in the region, budget allocations to these colleges have soared from Rs 132 crore in 2014-15 to nearly Rs 400 crore today. Chief Minister Atishi, under the guidance of Arvind Kejriwal, has highlighted education as a top priority for the administration.

The government has aimed to enhance higher education by founding three new universities and expanding existing institutions, with a strong emphasis on the welfare of educators. This includes ensuring teachers' medical and pension benefits, previously impacted by financial mismanagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)