Biden Administration Achieves Milestone in Student Loan Forgiveness

The Biden administration has markedly expanded a student loan cancellation program, benefiting over one million public workers—a significant increase from the previous 7,000 approvals before updates were made two years ago.

President Joe Biden announced this milestone, highlighting the administration’s commitment to educators, first responders, and other public servants.

Biden's efforts follow legal challenges that have hindered broader student loan relief plans. Updates to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, which was plagued by complex rules, have enabled more borrowers to achieve loan cancellation.

