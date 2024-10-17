Left Menu

Biden Administration Achieves Milestone in Student Loan Forgiveness

The Biden administration has expanded a student loan cancellation program for public workers, increasing relief from 7,000 to over 1 million beneficiaries. This program, originating in 2007, promises federal loan forgiveness after 10 years in public service but faced significant oversight issues until recent reforms.

Biden Administration Achieves Milestone in Student Loan Forgiveness
The Biden administration has markedly expanded a student loan cancellation program, benefiting over one million public workers—a significant increase from the previous 7,000 approvals before updates were made two years ago.

President Joe Biden announced this milestone, highlighting the administration’s commitment to educators, first responders, and other public servants.

Biden's efforts follow legal challenges that have hindered broader student loan relief plans. Updates to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, which was plagued by complex rules, have enabled more borrowers to achieve loan cancellation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

