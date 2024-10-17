Biden Administration Achieves Milestone in Student Loan Forgiveness
The Biden administration has expanded a student loan cancellation program for public workers, increasing relief from 7,000 to over 1 million beneficiaries. This program, originating in 2007, promises federal loan forgiveness after 10 years in public service but faced significant oversight issues until recent reforms.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-10-2024 16:43 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 16:29 IST
- Country:
- United States
The Biden administration has markedly expanded a student loan cancellation program, benefiting over one million public workers—a significant increase from the previous 7,000 approvals before updates were made two years ago.
President Joe Biden announced this milestone, highlighting the administration’s commitment to educators, first responders, and other public servants.
Biden's efforts follow legal challenges that have hindered broader student loan relief plans. Updates to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, which was plagued by complex rules, have enabled more borrowers to achieve loan cancellation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh Government Steps in to Support Dalit Student's IIT Education
Argentine Students Rally Against Education Cuts Amid Economic Turmoil
Sanjay Kumar Advocates for Youth Volunteerism in Teacher Education Institutions for ‘Ullas’ Literacy Initiative
Education Crisis in Shangla: Girls' Schools Shut Down Amid Teacher Shortages
Empowering Education: BIMTECH's Saaksharta Abhiyaan Launch