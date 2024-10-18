Adani's Generous Donation to Young India Skills University

In a significant gesture, Gautam Adani, the Chairman of the Adani Group, made a substantial donation to bolster education in Telangana. On Friday, he presented a cheque for Rs 100 crore to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to fund the developing Young India Skills University.

This philanthropic move underscores the industry's increasing engagement with state-led educational initiatives. The donation from Adani Foundation follows Reddy's call to industrial leaders and influential companies to support the university.

Chief Minister Reddy, in a recent appeal, highlighted the importance of collaboration between the state and business sector to advance education and skill development, inviting companies to contribute to this visionary project.

(With inputs from agencies.)