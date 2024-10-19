Inferno Erupts at Manipur's Blooming Flower Children Foundation School

A significant fire erupted at Blooming Flower Children Foundation School in Manipur's Jiribam district, inflicting damage worth lakhs of rupees, police reported. The incident occurred in the Kalimnagar Part 2 area on Friday.

No casualties have been reported, but the incident caused sizeable financial loss. Fire services effectively controlled the blaze before it could cause any fatalities or injuries.

The origin of the fire remains uncertain. Police have launched an investigation to discern the cause and evaluate the full extent of property damage. Authorities continue to determine how the fire started and assess impacted areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)