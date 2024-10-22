Left Menu

Supreme Court Queries NCPCR's Madrasa Education Concerns

The Supreme Court questioned the NCPCR's focus on madrasas after concerns they limit students from pursuing professions in medicine and engineering. The court was examining petitions challenging the 2004 Uttar Pradesh madrasa law. The NCPCR maintains madrasas can't replace mainstream education, prompting the court to inquire about similar scrutiny across other religious institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2024 20:30 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 20:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court scrutinized the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Tuesday over its concerns about madrasa education hindering students from pursuing careers in medicine and engineering.

The inquiry arose as the court reserved its verdict on petitions challenging the Allahabad High Court's ruling that declared the 2004 Uttar Pradesh madrasa law unconstitutional for violating secular principles.

The bench questioned whether the NCPCR had uniformly applied its stance across all religious institutions, emphasizing the necessity for secular subjects within religious education, sparking a broader debate on the role of religious schools in India's educational framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

