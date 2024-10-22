Supreme Court Queries NCPCR's Madrasa Education Concerns

The Supreme Court scrutinized the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Tuesday over its concerns about madrasa education hindering students from pursuing careers in medicine and engineering.

The inquiry arose as the court reserved its verdict on petitions challenging the Allahabad High Court's ruling that declared the 2004 Uttar Pradesh madrasa law unconstitutional for violating secular principles.

The bench questioned whether the NCPCR had uniformly applied its stance across all religious institutions, emphasizing the necessity for secular subjects within religious education, sparking a broader debate on the role of religious schools in India's educational framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)