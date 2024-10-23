Empowering Education: Arunachal's Drive for Excellence

In a significant move to elevate educational standards, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik urged university vice-chancellors to emphasize quality education, technology usage, and social responsibility. Speaking at the inaugural vice-chancellors' conference, he highlighted the alignment of higher education with PM Modi's Viksit Bharat vision.

Governor Parnaik emphasized the transformative power of education as a crucial pillar of growth and social transformation. He noted that education should evolve to meet the demands of modern times, equipping individuals with leadership and entrepreneurial skills necessary for future development.

The conference also saw participation from key state officials, including Education Minister P D Sona, who pledged to implement NEP 2020 comprehensively. The meeting served as a platform for discussing strategies to integrate NEP 2020's goals into the state's educational framework, promoting inclusivity and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)