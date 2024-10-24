Empowering Governance: A Week of Learning with Mission Karmayogi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the National Learning Week, or 'Karmayogi Saptah', resulting in the completion of over 750,000 courses by civil servants in just four days via the iGOT platform, according to the Personnel Ministry.

The surge in course completion demonstrates a commitment to professional growth and upskilling among civil servants, ensuring they meet changing demands of public service. This learning initiative, part of Mission Karmayogi, aims to empower civil servants for effective governance.

Notable figures such as Nandan Nilekani contributed to webinars, promoting fresh perspectives. The week included 'Samuhik Charcha' involving 33 ministries, focusing on collaborative learning and advanced technology integration, emphasizing collective knowledge as a driver of national progress.

