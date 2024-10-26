Empowering India's Youth: Future-Ready Skills on Global Stage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has underscored the government's dedication to equipping Indian youth with globally relevant skills. This pledge was made as part of a larger strategy focused on youth empowerment, which Modi conveyed in a written message to the Skill Convocation Ceremony, 'Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh', on Saturday.

Modi expressed his optimism that young Indian professionals will significantly impact the global workforce while contributing to India's momentum towards becoming the world's third-largest economy. He acclaimed India's burgeoning recognition as a talent powerhouse, owing to its knowledgeable and expansive young workforce.

Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Jayant Chaudhary, highlighted the expansive reach of India's skill ecosystem, noting the significance of Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in aligning with local industry needs and the government's transformative vision. Chaudhary called for proactive involvement from businesses and political leaders in advancing ITIs to meet regional demands effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)