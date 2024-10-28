Left Menu

Shiksha Par Baat: A Dialogue for Educational Transformation in Delhi

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia engaged with parents in Wazirpur under the 'Shiksha Par Baat' initiative, discussing Delhi's educational future. Over 600 parents supported the AAP's reforms and voiced concerns about their continuity. Sisodia urged suggestions to enhance education and leverage technology for future job markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2024 21:57 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 21:57 IST
Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia engaged with parents at Wazirpur on Monday as part of the 'Shiksha Par Baat' initiative, a drive focusing on the future of education in Delhi.

Reaffirming his commitment to quality education, Sisodia emphasized its role as a key to overcoming poverty. He highlighted the Delhi government's success in transforming state-run schools to outperform private institutions over the years. More than 600 parents attended the session, voicing their support and expressing concerns about the continuity of these reforms.

Prior to the event, Sisodia penned a letter to parents reflecting on educational strides made and soliciting suggestions for integrating technology and enhancing educational facilities to prepare children for future job markets. The initiative aims to bridge dialogue between parents and policymakers, ensuring parental input on crucial educational matters.

