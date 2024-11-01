Left Menu

Germany Halts Iranian Consulates Over Execution Tensions

Germany is closing all Iranian consulates in response to the execution of German-Iranian citizen Jamshid Sharmahd but will keep Tehran's embassy open. Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock condemned the act, attributing it to Iran's political machinations. Human rights groups called for efforts to secure the release of detained Germans in Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 01:28 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 01:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Germany announced that it will shut down all Iranian consulates on its soil following the execution of a German-Iranian national, Jamshid Sharmahd, while allowing Tehran's embassy to remain open. This move was revealed by Germany's foreign ministry on Thursday.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, speaking from New York, remarked, "Our diplomatic relations are already more than at a low point." Iran has reacted by summoning Germany's charge d'affaires in Tehran, denouncing the closure of its consulates as unjust according to state media.

Germany had previously recalled its ambassador from Iran to protest Sharmahd's execution, deemed a result of terrorism charges by Iranian media. Baerbock criticized Iran for leveraging hostages for political gain, linking Berlin's support for Israel to Sharmahd's fate. The minister urged the EU to recognize Iran's Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist entity, while human rights organizations demand intensified efforts for the release of other detained Germans.

