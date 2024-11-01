Germany Halts Iranian Consulates Over Execution Tensions

Germany announced that it will shut down all Iranian consulates on its soil following the execution of a German-Iranian national, Jamshid Sharmahd, while allowing Tehran's embassy to remain open. This move was revealed by Germany's foreign ministry on Thursday.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, speaking from New York, remarked, "Our diplomatic relations are already more than at a low point." Iran has reacted by summoning Germany's charge d'affaires in Tehran, denouncing the closure of its consulates as unjust according to state media.

Germany had previously recalled its ambassador from Iran to protest Sharmahd's execution, deemed a result of terrorism charges by Iranian media. Baerbock criticized Iran for leveraging hostages for political gain, linking Berlin's support for Israel to Sharmahd's fate. The minister urged the EU to recognize Iran's Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist entity, while human rights organizations demand intensified efforts for the release of other detained Germans.

