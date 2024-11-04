Left Menu

Controversy and Resignation: The Saga of Dr. Ajit Ranade at GIPE

Dr. Ajit Ranade resigned as vice chancellor of GIPE, following controversies surrounding his appointment's compliance with UGC regulations. His resignation comes after a brief reinstatement by the newly appointed chancellor. Ranade clarified his departure wasn't an admission of any ineligibility, and thanked the institution for his tenure.

Updated: 04-11-2024
In a twist of events at the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE), Dr. Ajit Ranade has resigned from his position as vice chancellor. Officials announced this development on Monday following a series of controversies that recently plagued the prestigious institution based in Pune.

Dr. Ranade had faced removal from office on September 14, initiated by then-chancellor Bibek Debroy. This action was based on a report by a fact-finding committee that cited non-compliance with UGC regulations concerning the necessary qualifications for his appointment. However, on October 22, the newly appointed chancellor, Sanjeev Sanyal, reversed the removal order, reinstating Ranade as vice chancellor.

The reinstatement was short-lived, as Ranade submitted his resignation on October 29, citing personal reasons. In his resignation letter to Sanyal, Ranade emphasized that his decision did not indicate acknowledgment of any procedural or eligibility shortcomings related to his appointment in October 2021. He expressed gratitude towards the GIPE's Board of Management, the Servants of India Society, and the institute's staff for their support during his tenure.

