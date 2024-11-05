Left Menu

Delhi DoE Enhances Standards for NIOS: A New Era of Education

The Delhi Directorate of Education has instructed National Institutes of Open Schooling heads to provide quality education and supportive environments. Essential resources, regular assessments, and strict attendance monitoring are emphasized. To boost student achievement, progress reports will be displayed, and teachers held accountable for improvements in student performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2024 18:28 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 18:28 IST
The Delhi Directorate of Education has issued new directives aimed at enhancing the quality of education provided by the National Institutes of Open Schooling (NIOS). The circular underscores the importance of creating a supportive learning environment complete with libraries, computer labs, and remedial classes for students facing academic difficulties.

Regular assessments and monitoring of attendance are key components of the directive. It mandates that parents be notified of any consistent absenteeism among students. The NIOS Project Branch, operating 75 study centers for the 2024-25 academic session, serves 7,794 students, all of whom are expected to benefit from these improvements.

In a bid to further elevate student performance, NIOS centres are required to showcase student progress and reward high achievers. Teachers will be held accountable; those whose students fail to show improvement may face termination of services. Moreover, consistent class schedules and adequate infrastructure are emphasized to ensure an optimal educational experience for all learners.

