Left Menu

Violence Erupts in Student Protest: Antisemitism Concerns at DePaul University

Two students supporting Israel were attacked by masked men at Chicago's DePaul University, raising antisemitism concerns. The university is investigating if the assault was a hate crime. Jewish and Palestinian violence has been rising since Hamas' attack on Israel and Israel's retaliation on Gaza. Police are investigating the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 06:02 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 06:02 IST
Violence Erupts in Student Protest: Antisemitism Concerns at DePaul University
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Two students at Chicago's DePaul University were attacked by masked men during a demonstration supporting Israel, resulting in minor injuries and igniting fears of antisemitism on the campus. The incident has prompted the university to collaborate with Chicago police in investigating whether this was a hate crime.

Since the conflict escalated between Israel and Hamas, violence against Jewish and Palestinian Americans has been on the rise. One victim, a former Israel Defense Forces member, was reportedly wearing a sign identifying himself and inviting conversation. Despite the attack, the students did not require medical treatment.

DePaul University President Robert Manuel expressed outrage and emphasized the importance of safety for all students. The police have identified the victims as two men, ages 21 and 27. The case remains under investigation but has not been officially labeled as a hate crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024