Violence Erupts in Student Protest: Antisemitism Concerns at DePaul University

Two students at Chicago's DePaul University were attacked by masked men during a demonstration supporting Israel, resulting in minor injuries and igniting fears of antisemitism on the campus. The incident has prompted the university to collaborate with Chicago police in investigating whether this was a hate crime.

Since the conflict escalated between Israel and Hamas, violence against Jewish and Palestinian Americans has been on the rise. One victim, a former Israel Defense Forces member, was reportedly wearing a sign identifying himself and inviting conversation. Despite the attack, the students did not require medical treatment.

DePaul University President Robert Manuel expressed outrage and emphasized the importance of safety for all students. The police have identified the victims as two men, ages 21 and 27. The case remains under investigation but has not been officially labeled as a hate crime.

