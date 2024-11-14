Left Menu

IIT Hyderabad: Pioneering India's Technological Future

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar praised IIT Hyderabad for its significant contributions towards 'Viksit Bharat 2047'. Highlighting its advancements in research and technology, he recognized it as a leading institution in engineering and innovation. The minister also explored its pioneering work in autonomous and drone technology at TiHAN.

Union Minister of State for Education, Sukanta Majumdar, has lauded the role of IIT Hyderabad in propelling India towards the vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.

During his visit, Majumdar reviewed the institution's research and technological advancements, commending its rising standing in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF). Praising its holistic approach to education, he noted IIT Hyderabad's impressive placement records and its innovative impact on society.

Majumdar also experienced the cutting-edge technology at TiHAN, India's first testbed facility for autonomous navigation. Here, he observed advancements in self-driving technology and aerial autonomy. The minister, together with Medak MP M Raghunandan Rao, engaged with IIT Hyderabad's faculty and students, expressing admiration for its dedication to sustainable development and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

