IIT Hyderabad: Pioneering India's Technological Future

Union Minister of State for Education, Sukanta Majumdar, has lauded the role of IIT Hyderabad in propelling India towards the vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.

During his visit, Majumdar reviewed the institution's research and technological advancements, commending its rising standing in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF). Praising its holistic approach to education, he noted IIT Hyderabad's impressive placement records and its innovative impact on society.

Majumdar also experienced the cutting-edge technology at TiHAN, India's first testbed facility for autonomous navigation. Here, he observed advancements in self-driving technology and aerial autonomy. The minister, together with Medak MP M Raghunandan Rao, engaged with IIT Hyderabad's faculty and students, expressing admiration for its dedication to sustainable development and innovation.

