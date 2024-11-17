Left Menu

Tragic Ragging Incident Claims Life of First-Year MBBS Student

An 18-year-old first-year MBBS student, Anil Methaniya, died during a suspected ragging incident in Gujarat. Allegedly forced to stand for three hours by seniors, Methaniya fell unconscious and later died. The college has launched a probe, and authorities are awaiting a postmortem report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patan | Updated: 17-11-2024 16:19 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 16:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Gujarat's Patan district as an 18-year-old MBBS student, Anil Methaniya, lost his life after allegedly being subjected to ragging by his seniors. The event occurred at the GMERS Medical College and Hospital hostel.

Methaniya, a first-year student, was purportedly forced to stand for three hours during the ragging, causing him to fall unconscious. Despite efforts to revive him, he was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. The college's anti-ragging committee has initiated an investigation into the matter.

Family members expressed hope for justice, with a cousin stating they're awaiting the postmortem report for clarity. If implicated, senior students may face severe consequences as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

