Tragic Ragging Incident Claims Life of First-Year MBBS Student
An 18-year-old first-year MBBS student, Anil Methaniya, died during a suspected ragging incident in Gujarat. Allegedly forced to stand for three hours by seniors, Methaniya fell unconscious and later died. The college has launched a probe, and authorities are awaiting a postmortem report.
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded in Gujarat's Patan district as an 18-year-old MBBS student, Anil Methaniya, lost his life after allegedly being subjected to ragging by his seniors. The event occurred at the GMERS Medical College and Hospital hostel.
Methaniya, a first-year student, was purportedly forced to stand for three hours during the ragging, causing him to fall unconscious. Despite efforts to revive him, he was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. The college's anti-ragging committee has initiated an investigation into the matter.
Family members expressed hope for justice, with a cousin stating they're awaiting the postmortem report for clarity. If implicated, senior students may face severe consequences as the investigation continues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Teen's Close Call with Explosive Object Sparks Investigation in West Bengal
Justice Demands Ignite Protests: RG Kar Medical College Tragedy
Calls for Investigation Grow After Budgam Terror Attack
Critical Investigation Underway after Tragic Elephant Deaths at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve
Tragedy Strikes: Serbia's Railway Station Roof Collapse Spurs Investigation