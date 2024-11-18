Suspension of Medical Students Sparks Anti-Ragging Measures
Four students from Government Medical College in Nalgonda, Telangana, were suspended for physically ragging their juniors. The incident occurred in the boys' hostel and was reported by the victims the following day. Authorities are implementing measures, including awareness meetings with police, to prevent future occurrences.
In Telangana's Nalgonda district, four medical students from the Government Medical College have faced suspension following accusations of ragging their juniors, officials announced on Monday.
The November 11 incident occurred in the boys' hostel, involving five junior students from Kerala who were allegedly physically ragged by their seniors. This prompted the juniors to file a complaint with the college administration the next day.
After a preliminary inquiry and an Anti-Ragging Committee meeting, the senior students received suspensions ranging from one to six months. The college is collaborating with the Police Department to conduct anti-ragging awareness meetings to prevent further incidents.
