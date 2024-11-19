Tragedy Strikes: SUV Plows Through Chinese School Gate

Multiple children were injured when a small white SUV crashed at the entrance of Yong'an Elementary School in Hunan province, China, on Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred around 8 a.m. as students were arriving for classes in the city of Changde. The exact circumstances remain unclear, with the possibility of both an accident and a deliberate attack not ruled out.

Local authorities reported that several adults were also injured. Eyewitnesses said the driver was apprehended by parents and security personnel, while some injured parties were swiftly taken to the hospital. The total number of casualties is not yet confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)