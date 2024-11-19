NIT Hamirpur Opens 127 PhD Seats Across 14 Disciplines

The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Hamirpur, has unveiled plans to fill 127 PhD seats across fourteen distinct disciplines, as per an announcement by the institute's Registrar, Archana Nanoti, on Tuesday.

Prospective PhD candidates are encouraged to submit their applications by November 28. A list of candidates deemed eligible for a subsequent written examination and interview will be published on December 6.

According to an official release, the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering will offer the highest number of seats among the various departments.

