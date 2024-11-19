Left Menu

NIT Hamirpur Opens 127 PhD Seats Across 14 Disciplines

NIT Hamirpur announces the opening of 127 PhD seats in 14 disciplines. The application deadline is November 28, and eligible candidates for the written exam and interview will be notified on December 6. The Electronics and Communication Engineering department offers the most seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur | Updated: 19-11-2024 15:54 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 15:54 IST
NIT Hamirpur Opens 127 PhD Seats Across 14 Disciplines
  • Country:
  • India

The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Hamirpur, has unveiled plans to fill 127 PhD seats across fourteen distinct disciplines, as per an announcement by the institute's Registrar, Archana Nanoti, on Tuesday.

Prospective PhD candidates are encouraged to submit their applications by November 28. A list of candidates deemed eligible for a subsequent written examination and interview will be published on December 6.

According to an official release, the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering will offer the highest number of seats among the various departments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024