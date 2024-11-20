Khairthal-Tijara Schools Shift to Online Classes Amid Pollution Crisis
Khairthal-Tijara district schools in Rajasthan will conduct online classes for grades 1 to 5 from November 20 to 23 due to high pollution levels in Delhi-NCR. The directive follows Supreme Court's guidance, impacting schools in the newly formed district within NCR, which mandates online teachings during this period.
In response to escalating pollution levels in the Delhi-NCR area, schools in Rajasthan's Khairthal-Tijara district will transition to online classes for students in grades 1 to 5.
The district administration, led by District Collector Kishore Kumar, issued the directive on Tuesday, following the Supreme Court’s recommendations for NCR regions.
The mandate affects both government and private institutions, compelling teachers to conduct classes online while students remain at home from November 20 to 23.
