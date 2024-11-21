Karnataka's Innovative Leap: Bridging Colleges and Corporates
Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge announced that 100 engineering colleges will partner with corporates to improve student employability. The Nipuna Karnataka initiative introduced collaborations with tech giants to enhance skills. At the Bengaluru Tech Summit, significant MoUs were signed, fostering innovation and preparing the state for the 2025 Startup Awards.
Karnataka's IT Minister Priyank Kharge revealed a path-breaking collaboration set to transform the state's education landscape. By next year, 100 engineering colleges will form alliances with equal numbers of corporations, aiming to enhance the employability of graduates.
In a bid to tackle the skills gap, Kharge highlighted the 'Nipuna Karnataka' initiative, involving collaborations with leading tech firms like IBM, Intel, and Microsoft. This project aims to train up to 1 lakh students, equipping them with essential skill sets to thrive in the global job market.
The recently concluded Bengaluru Tech Summit saw Karnataka strengthening its innovation stance with strategic MoUs signed with Finland and Switzerland, fostering a conducive environment for startups and laying the groundwork for the future-focused Karnataka Startup Awards 2025.
