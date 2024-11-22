Left Menu

Jadavpur University's Exam Sheet Mishap Sparks Student Outcry

Jadavpur University faced uproar over 50 unchecked semester exam answer sheets in the Mass Communications department. The assistant professor forgot to mark them, uploading scores digitally instead. Students discovered the error, seeking physical review, leading to promises of third-party reassessment and demands for transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-11-2024 15:25 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 15:25 IST
Jadavpur University's Exam Sheet Mishap Sparks Student Outcry
  • Country:
  • India

Jadavpur University is currently addressing a significant oversight involving 50 unchecked answer sheets from the Mass Communications department's semester exams. Despite uploading the scores digitally, the assistant professor failed to record these marks on the designated top sheets, sparking student suspicion.

A senior university official confirmed to PTI that the discrepancy was discovered when students requested to physically inspect their answer sheets. The university has since committed to a third-party reassessment of the affected papers, as they work to ensure transparency and accuracy in the grading process.

The Jadavpur University Teachers Association supports the call for a fair evaluation, agreeing with a re-evaluation by an external party if necessary. Meanwhile, students, led by the All India Democratic Students Organisation, held a five-hour protest demanding a thorough investigation to protect their academic integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024