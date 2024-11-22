Jadavpur University's Exam Sheet Mishap Sparks Student Outcry
Jadavpur University faced uproar over 50 unchecked semester exam answer sheets in the Mass Communications department. The assistant professor forgot to mark them, uploading scores digitally instead. Students discovered the error, seeking physical review, leading to promises of third-party reassessment and demands for transparency.
Jadavpur University is currently addressing a significant oversight involving 50 unchecked answer sheets from the Mass Communications department's semester exams. Despite uploading the scores digitally, the assistant professor failed to record these marks on the designated top sheets, sparking student suspicion.
A senior university official confirmed to PTI that the discrepancy was discovered when students requested to physically inspect their answer sheets. The university has since committed to a third-party reassessment of the affected papers, as they work to ensure transparency and accuracy in the grading process.
The Jadavpur University Teachers Association supports the call for a fair evaluation, agreeing with a re-evaluation by an external party if necessary. Meanwhile, students, led by the All India Democratic Students Organisation, held a five-hour protest demanding a thorough investigation to protect their academic integrity.
