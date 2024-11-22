Empowering Future Healthcare Leaders: A New Chapter Begins at Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth

Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune, inaugurated its latest cohort of healthcare students in a ceremony teeming with excitement and promise. The Deeksharambh Induction Ceremony, held in the institution's prestigious auditorium, marked a significant milestone for these aspiring professionals embarking on their academic journeys.

The event featured prominent figures such as Dr. Avinash Supe from Hinduja Hospital, who inspired attendees with his insights into the healthcare industry's demands and rewards. Other distinguished guests included university dignitaries who reiterated the commitment to academic excellence and ethical leadership.

Students delved into the university's rich offerings, gaining insights into the cutting-edge resources available to them. From campus tours to interactive sessions, incoming students were welcomed into a community that values teamwork, innovation, and compassionate healthcare practice.

(With inputs from agencies.)