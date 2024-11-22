Left Menu

IIT-Kharagpur and z21 Ventures Ignite Student Entrepreneurship

IIT-Kharagpur partners with venture capital firm z21 Ventures to initiate a startup accelerator for final-year students. The programme is designed to transform student ideas into market-ready ventures with mentorship, funding, and resources. Up to 10 teams will participate in the inaugural cohort, receiving strategic guidance and support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-11-2024 20:27 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 20:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

IIT-Kharagpur has entered into a partnership with venture capital firm z21 Ventures to launch an accelerator program aimed at fostering entrepreneurship among final-year students. The collaboration seeks to convert innovative ideas into viable business ventures.

The agreement, signed by the Rajendra Mishra School of Engineering Entrepreneurship at IIT-Kharagpur, promises participants access to valuable mentorship, financial backing, and essential resources. The initiative aims to combine the institute's cutting-edge research capabilities with z21 Ventures' investment acumen, paving the way for transformative student-led projects that address global issues.

Initially, the program will support up to 10 teams, offering continuous mentorship, strategic direction, and seed funding essential for bringing their concepts to fruition. IIT-Kharagpur will further provide the necessary infrastructure, aiding students in seamlessly transitioning from ideation to actual implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

