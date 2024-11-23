Tragedy Strikes Again: Another Student's Life Lost in Kota

An 18-year-old student preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) reportedly ended his life by jumping from the sixth floor of his hostel, police revealed on Saturday.

The tragic incident occurred without any suicide note recovered, leaving authorities uncertain about the motive behind the suicide.

Vivek Kumar, hailing from Annupur in Madhya Pradesh, had been pursuing JEE coaching in Kota since April. Residing at Rajiv Gandhi Nagar in Jawahar Nagar, he allegedly took the drastic step around midnight, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police, Yogesh Sharma.

Despite being rushed to the hospital, Vivek succumbed to his injuries during treatment, Sharma added. Notably, a safety net on his balcony was discovered damaged, suggesting potential tampering.

A forensic team is currently investigating the situation, but the cause of net damage remains undetermined. The postmortem will proceed following the arrival of his parents, who will provide their statements for further case evaluation. This tragedy marks the 16th student suicide in Kota this year, following 26 cases in the previous year.

(With inputs from agencies.)