Empowering Knowledge: Haryana's E-Libraries for Police Families

In an effort to enhance learning and support the families of law enforcement officers, Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur inaugurated three new e-libraries in Gurugram's Police Lines on Saturday. These facilities are designed specifically for the children of police staff, aiming to assist them in preparing for competitive exams.

The new digital libraries, now operational at Manesar, Bhondsi, and other police lines, feature modern amenities and an extensive collection of literature. These include educational materials published by prominent institutions such as Geeta Press, National Book Trust, and Sahitya Akademi, alongside classic works from renowned publishers like Rupa and Penguin.

Gurugram police commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora emphasized the libraries' role in enhancing the welfare of police personnel and their families. These initiatives are part of a broader commitment to providing educational resources across all police lines in Haryana, with 18 libraries already launched in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)