Noida Extends School Closures Amid Severe Pollution
The district administration of Gautam Buddh Nagar has extended the suspension of physical classes in Noida and Greater Noida schools until November 25 due to hazardous air quality levels. The order affects all schools from pre-school to class 12 as the AQI has reached the Severe+ category.
Noida and Greater Noida schools will remain closed for physical classes until November 25 as air pollution reaches hazardous levels. The order, issued by the District Inspector of Schools, requires all educational institutions to adhere to the transition to online classes.
The decision comes after the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi-NCR breached the Severe+ category, prompting health concerns. In addition to school closures, local offices are implementing staggered work hours.
The region has been battling deteriorating air quality since last month, and authorities continue to monitor conditions closely. The extension aims to protect students' health as schools await improvements in air quality.
