Rajasthan's Path to Progress: Education and Healthcare at the Forefront

Rajasthan is on a mission towards development with education and healthcare taking center stage, according to Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma. Highlighting achievements, he noted the filling of over 20,000 education department positions and advancements to support quality learning across the state.

During a review meeting at the Chief Minister's Office, Sharma stressed the adoption of new technologies and infrastructure development as vital elements for progress. The state's efforts in implementing the New Education Policy signal its determination to uplift educational standards.

In a related event, Sharma reiterated his government's commitment to healthcare, highlighting that a significant 8.26% of the annual budget is allocated to medical services. Attending a university ceremony, he congratulated graduates in the medical field, reinforcing healthcare as a top priority.

(With inputs from agencies.)