Left Menu

Rajasthan's Path to Progress: Education and Healthcare at the Forefront

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma emphasizes the state's commitment to enhancing education and healthcare. Over 20,000 positions in education have been filled, and 8.26% of the annual budget is allocated to healthcare, underscoring the state's focus on development through key sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 25-11-2024 20:22 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 20:22 IST
Rajasthan's Path to Progress: Education and Healthcare at the Forefront
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan is on a mission towards development with education and healthcare taking center stage, according to Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma. Highlighting achievements, he noted the filling of over 20,000 education department positions and advancements to support quality learning across the state.

During a review meeting at the Chief Minister's Office, Sharma stressed the adoption of new technologies and infrastructure development as vital elements for progress. The state's efforts in implementing the New Education Policy signal its determination to uplift educational standards.

In a related event, Sharma reiterated his government's commitment to healthcare, highlighting that a significant 8.26% of the annual budget is allocated to medical services. Attending a university ceremony, he congratulated graduates in the medical field, reinforcing healthcare as a top priority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024