Empowering Minorities: Delhi's New Educational Scheme

The Delhi Directorate of Education has directed school heads to collect information for financial assistance to minority students under the Educationally and Economically Backward Minorities scheme. The initiative targets Muslim and Buddhist students from classes 1 to 12, with parental income not exceeding Rs 2 lakh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2024 21:46 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 21:46 IST
The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) has issued a directive for school heads to compile data on minority students eligible for financial aid under the 'Financial Assistance for the Educationally and Economically Backward Minorities (EBM)' scheme.

According to a circular, all school heads must ensure that the necessary information is collected and uploaded to the online student module by December 15. The directive specifies the eligibility criteria, targeting Muslim and Buddhist students currently enrolled from classes 1 to 12, with parental income limits set at Rs 2 lakh annually.

The scheme offers financial support of Rs 500 annually for students in classes one to eight, and Rs 1,000 for those in classes nine to twelve. The circular emphasizes the responsibility of school heads to validate students' eligibility by verifying identification documents and bank details to guarantee accurate submission.

