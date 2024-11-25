Left Menu

Delhi-NCR Schools Shift to Hybrid Mode Amid Air Pollution

The Supreme Court's call for a review of restrictions on physical classes due to air pollution led the Centre's air quality panel to mandate hybrid classes for schools in Delhi-NCR. Facing persistent poor air quality, educational institutions are transitioning to online and physical classes, impacting learning experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2024 23:15 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 23:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court's call for a reevaluation of restrictions on physical classes due to air pollution prompted a significant response from the Centre's air quality panel. On Monday, they directed schools and colleges in Delhi-NCR to transition classes up to the 12th standard to a hybrid mode.

Persistent poor air quality, mainly during winter from November to January, often necessitates strict restrictions under the third and fourth stages of the air pollution control plan, GRAP. This significantly disrupts the education system, affecting the quality of learning in Delhi.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) stated most primary schools in Delhi and NCR lack resources to conduct fully online classes. The state governments are tasked with ensuring all classes up to the 12th standard, as well as higher education, are conducted in hybrid mode where feasible, allowing for a combination of physical and online instruction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

